The Madhya Pradesh Congress orchestrated a 'Chakka Jam Andolan' on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, blocking traffic across 11 districts. The protest aimed to highlight farmers' issues and demand better prices from the BJP government.

Madhya Pradesh Congress party organised a 'Chakka Jam Andolan' over farmers' issues on Mumbai-Agra National Highway covering a 747-kilometre stretch across 11 districts of the state on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scores of Congress leaders along with senior party leaders participated in the agitation to raise issues concerning farmers, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of injustice against the farming community.

The proposed protest route includes major locations such as Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, Indore and Khargone districts in the state.

Congress Demands Justice for Farmers

Congress MLAs from Gwalior along with a huge number of party workers staged a sit-in on the highway as part of their protest and raised slogans against the BJP government.

"Today, we are here for farmers that they should receive respect, honour and fair prices for their produce. The Congress party is fighting for them. The BJP used to claim that they would provide respect, honour and fair price to farmers for their crops but today the farmers are struggling to get them. Instead, they are being treated with sticks. The Congress party is on ground and holding Chakka Jam agitation that the farmers should be given fair price for their produce," Congress MLA Satish Sikarwar told ANI.

The Congress MLA further alleged that the Chief Minister is spreading fear, hunger and corruption across the state. He is creating fear among the people, indulging in corruption and leaving people to suffer from hunger.

State Congress Chief Accuses Govt of Unfulfilled Promises

On the other hand, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari joined the protest in Shajapur district, claiming that they would not rest until farmers receive justice.

"Modi guarantee was promised in 2023 (during assembly polls) but three years passed and yet to be fulfilled. MSP (Minimum Support Price) on wheat was promised Rs 2700 per quintal but what happened to it. Similarly, what about MSP on rice Rs 3100 per quintal, soybean at rate of Rs 6000 a quintal? Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan states in Parliament that farmers' income became eight times but around 90 per cent farmers are in debt. Farmers want to wake up the sleeping government in the state and this is what we are fighting for through 'Sadak Satyagrah'," Patwari said.

Protest Disrupts Traffic, Further Agitation Warned

Similarly, the Congress workers along with several farmers staged the protest on the highway in Indore district.

The agitation caused massive traffic congestion stretching several kilometres, leaving several vehicles stranded and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Indore district Congress president Vipin Wankhede termed the Madhya Pradesh government "anti-farmer" and warned that if issues related to MSP, fertilisers and seeds were not resolved, the party would intensify its agitation and would gheraoed the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal in the coming days.

BJP Calls Protest Politically Motivated

Meanwhile, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha, Jaypal Singh Chawda, said that the Congress party was engaged in inciting the farmers across the state and there was no need to remind the condition of farmers prior to the formation of the BJP government.

"The Congress party should conduct a comparative analysis of the improvements witnessed in the farmers' condition before and after the BJP coming to power. Whether the issue concerns irrigation or the procurement of wheat at the MSP rate, a comparative study of these matters would clearly reveal who is farmer friendly and who is anti-farmer. During the Congress regime, farmers were subjected to oppression. Today, however, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is personally visiting procurement centers to assess the well-being of the farmers," Chawda said.

He further claimed that Congress President Jitu Patwari is causing distress to farmers merely to bolster his own political image. The BJP has been continuously working for the welfare of farmers and as a result, the party is consistently progressing across the state as well as the entire country.