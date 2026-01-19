MP CM Mohan Yadav addressed Madhyanchal Utsav 2026, praising PM Modi and outlining his government's focus on youth self-reliance. He also highlighted plans to attract global investment at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attended Madhyanchal Utsav 2026 at Delhi University in the national capital on Monday and addressed the gathering on the occasion. CM Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that under his leadership India has strengthened its credibility, prestige, and influence on the global stage. India's role in the international community has been established as that of a responsible, capable, and decisive nation.

Focus on Youth Development and Self-Reliance

He also highlighted that the Madhya Pradesh government was working for the all-round development of youth, helping them to progress in every field. "In Madhya Pradesh, the state government is creating extensive opportunities for the all-round development of youth and to help them progress in every field. Our resolve is that every young person in the state becomes self-reliant through self-employment and, while moving forward with an entrepreneurial spirit, also opens new avenues of employment for other youths. This is our continuous effort towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," said the Chief Minister.

Boosting Industrial Growth and Employment

CM Yadav further emphasised that through investment-friendly policies, industrial expansion in Madhya Pradesh was being continuously accelerated, leading to the creation of large-scale new employment opportunities in the state. "Attractive subsidies are being provided for the establishment of medical colleges, hospitals, and hotels in the infrastructure and service sectors, while special incentive schemes have been implemented for workers engaged in labour-intensive industries such as readymade garments," the CM said.

Showcasing Madhya Pradesh at World Economic Forum

Along with this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum 2026 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. He will apprise the world of the investment opportunities available in the state.

Presenting State's Economic Vision to Global Leaders

CM Yadav will share investment policies focused on Energy, Technology and Tourism at Davos and will present the state's economic priorities, industrial strengths and long-term development vision on the global stage at the World Economic Forum. Additionally, he will showcase the state's stable policy framework, resource-rich ecosystem and future-oriented growth model before global policymakers, industry leaders and investors. (ANI)