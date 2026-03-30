Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 169.57 crore to over 257 MSMEs and distributed startup grants. He highlighted the state's industry-friendly policies, economic stability, and commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and investors.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred incentive assistance of over Rs 169.57 crore to over 257 MSME units at a program themed 'Empowered MSMEs - Developed Madhya Pradesh' in the state capital here on Monday. CM Yadav also released the first instalment of grant assistance of over Rs 28 lakh for startups, handed over industrial land allocation letters to three entrepreneurs from Betul and Agar-Malwa, and distributed benefits under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana on the occasion at the CM House, according to an official release.

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CM Highlights State's Economic Strength

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "Madhya Pradesh is among the top three states in the country in terms of strength, economic stability, and sound financial management. The state government is providing every possible support and guidance to entrepreneurs, encouraging them to march on. The doors are open to investors from across India and the world, and the government is ready to welcome them with industry-friendly policies and a cooperative approach."

Support for Entrepreneurs and MSMEs

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh continues to contribute immensely to the Indian economy in every sector, whether industry or agriculture. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units are not only effective centres of industrial activity but also form the basis of self-reliance for millions of families, he added.

The CM further stressed that the state government is simplifying access to capital, land and administrative processes for entrepreneurs, thereby making their growth path easier. The direct transfer of a large amount reflects the ease and transparency of the system. At a time when the entire country is witnessing financial year-end closing in March, the state government is ensuring that MSME units and entrepreneurs receive financial support and facilities. This also symbolises the beginning of a new financial year with renewed commitments.

Praise for CM's Administrative Dynamism

Meanwhile, MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap said that CM Yadav remains active, maintaining strong administrative dynamism. Due to his clear and comprehensive vision, the state is progressing in industry, trade, agriculture, and employment generation for youth.

Industrial Development and Startup Growth

Additionally, Principal Secretary Raghvendra Kumar Singh said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, digital and transparent systems have been established in the department, which has accelerated the land allocation process. Development work is currently underway in 25 industrial areas of the state, and 6 new industrial areas are also being developed. At present, over 7,100 startups are registered in the state, with Madhya Pradesh emerging as a major startup state in the country. (ANI)