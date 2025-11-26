MP CM Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 249 crores to 1.34 lakh soybean farmers via the Bhavantar scheme in Indore. He also launched development projects worth Rs 264 crore, including a new road, and announced further infrastructure upgrades.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 249 crores to the bank accounts of 1.34 lakh soybean-producing eligible farmers under the Bhavantar scheme at a program held in Indore district on Wednesday. CM Yadav also inaugurated and performed the Bhoomi Poojan of various development works worth Rs 264 crore in Indore, including the groundbreaking of the Ingoria-Depalpur road, a 10-meter-wide route that will enhance connectivity between the Depalpur and Badnagar assembly constituencies.

Government's Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "So far, over 439,000 farmers have sold 785,000 metric tonnes of soybeans in the state. Farmers are the true providers of grain for society and the nation, bravely facing risks and selflessly supporting everyone's needs, even under challenging natural circumstances. Both soldiers at the borders and farmers in the fields serve the nation with equal dedication. The government's core objective is to bring prosperity and financial well-being to the homes of farmers, ensuring that every farmer receives a fair price for their produce."

He further highlighted that the state government is committed to compensating every farmer for their hard work. Losses resulting from lower market prices are compensated through the Bhavantar scheme, ensuring that farming remains profitable and financially stable.

New Development Projects Unveiled for Indore Region

Additionally, responding to local representatives' requests, the Chief Minister announced the Construction of a four-lane road from Indore to Depalpur (37 km), costing around Rs 745 crore, the opening of a new government college in Gautampura, and upgrading the Gautampura Primary Health Centre to a Community Health Centre, with a new full-fledged hospital to be set up and Plans to build a four-lane road from Indore to Hatod.

Enhanced Irrigation and Farmer-Friendly Policies

He further added that farmer-friendly policies would be implemented to ensure Madhya Pradesh continues to lead in agriculture. There will be no shortage of funds for farmers, as the state government provides Bhavantar payments and the central government pays a minimum income stipend. The Chief Minister also emphasises that all fields in the region will receive irrigation facilities, as a barrage is being built on the Chambal River for Rs 1,538 crore, which will irrigate 27,000 hectares and benefit 75 villages in the Depalpur assembly constituency. (ANI)