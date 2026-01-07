MP CM Mohan Yadav chaired a high-level meeting, directing government offices to start at 10 am with biometric checks. He stressed mission-mode work for 2026, which will be celebrated as 'Farmer Welfare Year', and announced a new campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior officials in Bhopal to discuss the time-bound implementation of public welfare schemes, construction projects, and other programmes for 2026, and issued necessary directions, a release said.

CM Mandates Stricter Office Discipline

Referring to the five-day work week system implemented in government offices since the COVID period, CM Yadav said that for its successful execution, extended office hours and strict adherence by all employees are essential. While giving directions, he said, "Work in all government offices must begin at 10 a.m., and that biometric and other technological systems should be used to ensure compliance. This will improve both discipline and efficiency."

Call for Mission-Mode Work and Transparency

CM Yadav stated that the state government's two years were marked by significant achievements, and the Central Government acknowledged Madhya Pradesh's progress and development. "These accomplishments are the result of coordinated efforts by all departments. To accelerate development further, work must now be carried out in mission mode. Ensuring transparency in all processes and fixing accountability is essential so that development activities are implemented swiftly and public welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries with ease," the CM said.

2026 to be 'Farmer Welfare Year'

The Chief Minister stated that 2025 was successful from the perspective of industrial development, and 2026 would be celebrated as 'Farmer Welfare Year'. The goal is a 'Prosperous Farmer, Prosperous State'. He emphasises that this initiative is not limited to one or two departments, but will be a joint campaign involving more than 15 major departments.

Along with Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, departments including Horticulture and Food Processing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies, Panchayat and Rural Development, Renewable Energy, Water Resources, Fisheries, Narmada Valley Development, Energy, Revenue, Forest, Cottage and Village Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Industrial Policy, Investment and Promotion--along with the Mandi Board, Seed Corporation, MP Agro, Milk Federations, Markfed, Warehousing, and the Aajeevika Mission, will have to operate in a coordinated manner.

Long-Term Action Plan

CM Yadav further informed that the state government was preparing a five-year action plan along with three-year budget estimates. Integrated planning and proper documentation should be undertaken for roads, hospitals, irrigation projects and public building construction.

'Sankalp Se Samadhan' Campaign Announced

The Chief Minister also announced that the 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign would be conducted from January 12 to March 31. The campaign will focus on 106 beneficiary-oriented schemes. District administrations must ensure that final disposal of all applications received during the campaign is completed by March 31, 2026.

Phase 1: Door-to-Door Application Collection

During the First Phase (January 12 to February 15, 2026), focus will be on door-to-door collection of applications.

Phases 2 & 3: Cluster and Block Level Camps

Second Phase (February 16 to March 16, 2026) aimed at Camps at the cluster level. The Third Phase (March 16 to March 26, 2026) is oriented to the resolution of pending and new applications at the block level.

Phase 4: District-Level Resolution

In the Fourth Phase (March 26 to March 31, 2026), district-level camps will be conducted to resolve all remaining and new applications and complaints.