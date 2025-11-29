For the upcoming MCD by-elections, Delhi police will deploy 250 personnel and drones for security. AAP expresses enthusiasm for the polls. The State Election Commission has arranged special transport for the polling on Nov 30 and counting on Dec 3.
AAP Expresses Enthusiasm
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said their leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has asked the workers to contest the elections and expressed that there is a lot of enthusiasm among them. "The AAP and our leader Arvind Kejriwal have decided that the party workers contest the elections... Because of this, all the workers of Delhi are enthusiastic," Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.
Logistical Arrangements and Poll Schedule
The State Election Commission, NCT of Delhi, has initiated comprehensive transportation arrangements to ensure the smooth and timely movement of polling personnel, security forces, and voters for the bye-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said the release. The polling will be held on November 30 (Sunday), while counting is scheduled for December 3 (Wednesday).
In preparation for these crucial electoral events, the Commission has coordinated with the transport department to facilitate early and hassle-free travel across the city. As per the release, Delhi Metro services will support the efficient deployment of polling teams and ensure voters' convenience; special DTC bus services will begin operating from 03:00 AM on both polling and counting days. These services will cover 35 designated routes across Delhi, ensuring widespread accessibility to polling stations and election-related destinations. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)