For the upcoming MCD by-elections, Delhi police will deploy 250 personnel and drones for security. AAP expresses enthusiasm for the polls. The State Election Commission has arranged special transport for the polling on Nov 30 and counting on Dec 3.

AAP Expresses Enthusiasm

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-elections, Additional DCP Vineet Kumar on Saturday said the administration is fully prepared and informed that approximately 250 personnel will oversee security during the election process. Kumar said that drones will also be used everywhere, and an outer force has been provided for the strong room and EVM security. "The State Election Commission announced the by-polls on the 30th... We are fully prepared... Approximately 250 personnel will oversee security during this election process. Drones will also be used everywhere... We have already been provided outer force for the strong room and EVM security," DCP Vineet Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said their leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has asked the workers to contest the elections and expressed that there is a lot of enthusiasm among them. "The AAP and our leader Arvind Kejriwal have decided that the party workers contest the elections... Because of this, all the workers of Delhi are enthusiastic," Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Logistical Arrangements and Poll Schedule

The State Election Commission, NCT of Delhi, has initiated comprehensive transportation arrangements to ensure the smooth and timely movement of polling personnel, security forces, and voters for the bye-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said the release. The polling will be held on November 30 (Sunday), while counting is scheduled for December 3 (Wednesday).

In preparation for these crucial electoral events, the Commission has coordinated with the transport department to facilitate early and hassle-free travel across the city. As per the release, Delhi Metro services will support the efficient deployment of polling teams and ensure voters' convenience; special DTC bus services will begin operating from 03:00 AM on both polling and counting days. These services will cover 35 designated routes across Delhi, ensuring widespread accessibility to polling stations and election-related destinations. (ANI)