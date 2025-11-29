Delhi Police opposed bail pleas for six accused in the India Gate protest, citing their alleged links to a pro-Naxalite event. Police argued a circulating video could be deleted if bail is granted. The court has deferred the hearing on the matter.

Police Oppose Bail Citing Naxalite Links

Delhi Police on Saturday opposed the bail pleas of six accused in the India Gate protest case, informing the court that the individuals had allegedly attended a function organised by the Radical Students Union (RSU) at Hyderabad on February 21 and 22, where slogans were raised in support of Naxalites. They have been arrested in the case linked to an FIR lodged at the Kartavya Path Police Station.

Delhi Police DCP Devesh Mahala submitted that a video is circulating on social media. This evidence can be deleted if the accused are released on bail. After hearing the submissions, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Aridaman Singh Cheema asked Delhi police to file a fresh reply and listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

Custody Status and Arrest Details

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted one day's police custody of Vagisha and Ayesha. The other 13 accused were remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. This FIR has been registered in connection with the protest and raising slogans in support of Maoist Madvi Hidma. Hidma was neutralised in an encounter with the security forces.

The court had rejected the application seeking the release of 7 accused and upheld the arrest as legal. Delhi had moved an application seeking permission to arrest eight accused, including six girls who were in judicial custody in connection with the case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station.

Arrest of 8 Accused Permitted After Sunset

The counsel for the accused persons opposed the application seeking permission to arrest six girls after sunset. After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the arrest of six girls, after sunset, along with 2 boys. Delhi police interrogated these 8 accused with the court's permission.

Thereafter, police moved an application seeking their arrest. After their arrest, the police moved an application seeking their 7-day judicial custody. After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the application and remanded eight accused, including six girls, to 7 days' judicial custody.

Defence Alleges Procedural Lapses

During the hearing, the police custody remand of the two accused, Vagisha and Ayesh, was opposed by their counsel. Advocate Soujanya Shankaran, Diksha Dwivedi, Advocate Nijam Pasha, Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, and others had submitted that Vagisha, Ayesha, and the other 5 were arrested on November 26 and produced before the court 24 hours after their arrest.

It was also submitted that the ground of the arrest was not provided, and their parents were not informed about their arrest. It was also stated that the Accused were arrested after the order on their bail plea was reserved. The accused are being victimised. The court said that the duty magistrate had granted permission to arrest 17 accused on November 25. (ANI)