A woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in a public toilet in Chandigarh's Rose Garden, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dalbir Singh told reporters that the picture will be clear after the investigation is completed. "...We cannot say much at this point. We can elaborate after the investigation. The deceased woman has been identified. She belonged to UP...We have recovered a knife from the scene of the crime..."

Police have taken the body to the Sector 16 hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Police and forensic teams are at the scene.

More details are awaited (ANI)