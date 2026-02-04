Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav met Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. Discussions focused on foodgrain procurement and wildlife conservation, including the arrival of more cheetahs and wild buffaloes in the state.

Discussions on Foodgrain Procurement and Storage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday and held discussions on key issues related to foodgrain procurement and storage capacity in the state.

After meeting with the minister, CM Yadav told reporters, "Today, we have discussed the procurement of paddy wheat and farmers' welfare related things with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. As our government has declared 2026 as farmer welfare year in Madhya Pradesh, we are concerned about the farmer's welfare and storage capacity of crops. I am happy that the Union Minister thanked Madhya Pradesh for its strong wheat yields and sufficient storage capacity."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a statement, said he assured full support and cooperation from the Central Government. "Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, met me today at Parliament to discuss key issues concerning the state. Our discussions focused on enhanced rice procurement, timely lifting of stocks and increasing foodgrain storage capacity in the state. I have assured him of the Central Government's support and cooperation in addressing these issues," Joshi said in a post on X.

Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Discussed

Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav further highlighted that he also met with the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and discussed tourism, expansion and conservation of wildlife creatures within the state.

"I met with Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, discussed tourism and sought help and support for shifting of wild buffaloes from Assam to Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, another lot of eight cheetahs are likely to arrive at the end of this month from Botswana in the state and we discussed it too," the CM added.

On the other hand, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated in a post on X that he met with CM Yadav in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to the development of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)