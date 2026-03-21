MP CM Mohan Yadav arrived in Jaipur for an investment meet, calling Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan 'brother' states. He praised CM Bhajanlal Sharma and cited their cooperation on a river-linking project as a foundation for stronger business ties.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Saturday to interact with industrialists at an 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' scheduled to be held here in the city. Ahead of the event, CM Yadav highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, describing the two states as "brothers" with a shared legacy of growth and cooperation. He also praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for effectively leading the state government.

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MP, Rajasthan are 'Brothers': CM Yadav

"Madhya Pradesh is Rajasthan's brother. For thousands of years, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, like brothers, have had the strength to advance with their capabilities and competence. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, these relations have grown even deeper. My friend Bhajanlal Sharma is running the government here very well. Rajasthan is a state with immense potential in every field with its strength and valor. The governments of both states are working with full opportunities to move forward," CM Mohan Yadav told reporters.

River-Linking Project to Boost Business

He further emphasised the government of both the states were working together on a river linking project for water distribution in their states, so there wasn't any problem in expanding business opportunities between the states. "When we are working together with warmth on the water project (Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river-linking project), then what's the issue in growing business opportunities? It should grow," the CM added.

Investment Opportunities in Focus

According to an official release, CM Yadav will hold detailed discussions on investment with leading industry representatives during the 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh', with the objective of firmly positioning the state's industrial potential in the national landscape.

During the session, Madhya Pradesh's policy clarity, administrative responsiveness, and investment-friendly approach will be presented before major industrial groups of the country. The session will include a comprehensive presentation on Madhya Pradesh's industrial policy, sector-wise incentives, availability of developed industrial areas, infrastructure expansion, logistics network, skill development ecosystem and fast-track approval systems.

Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, will provide detailed information on the investment opportunities available in the state.

Representatives of leading industrial groups will also share their views during the event. (ANI)