MP CM Mohan Yadav felicitated 61 successful UPSC Civil Services 2025 candidates in Bhopal. He praised those from Hindi medium and small regions, noting two made it to the top 10, and urged them to become architects of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a 'Mantra of Success' (Safalta Ke Mantra) program held at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Monday and felicitated candidates from the state who were selected in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. During the programme, CM Yadav also engaged in an interaction with the candidates and hoped that they would emerge as the architects of Viksit Bharat.

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CM Congratulates Successful Candidates

"It is a proud moment for all of us that candidates from Hindi medium, government school and colleges and from small regions of Madhya Pradesh got selected in UPSC civil exams 2025. Even two candidates secured positions in the top 10 ranking of the exam. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, I was present at the felicitation ceremony for 61 selected UPSC students today... It is crucial for our democracy to have competent officials selected. I have congratulated all the selected candidates on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government," CM Yadav told reporters.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also congratulated the Minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar, and the ACS, Anupam Rajan and other officials of the department on the occasion.

'Architects of a Viksit Bharat': CM's Message on X

Additionally, in a post on X, the CM noted that the number of candidates from the state succeeding the civil services is consistently increasing and a total of 61 selected in Civil Services exam 2025, including two candidates secured positions in the top 10. "A total of 61 candidates from Madhya Pradesh have been selected in the Civil Services Examination. Two candidates have secured positions in the top 10. The number of candidates from the state getting selected in the civil services is steadily increasing. Today, I extended my best wishes to the selected candidates for a successful career in civil services at the 'Safalta ke Mantra' programme in Bhopal," CM Yadav stated.

"When the country celebrates the 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal" in 2047, all of you will be serving in responsible positions, bringing pride to both the nation and Madhya Pradesh. I am confident that all of you will become architects of a Viksit Bharat," CM added in the post.