Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav directed officials to ensure transparent and strict arrangements for NEET-UG 2026 on June 21. The exam will be held at 283 centres, with measures like biometric checks, CCTV, and jammers to be installed.

CM Orders Strict Security Measures The Chief Minister directed the Higher Education Department, which is coordinating the examination, to ensure that biometric machines, CCTV cameras and signal jammers are installed at all examination centres by June 19 and tested through a trial run on June 20. Special Arrangements for Candidates Noting that President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jabalpur on the day of the examination, the CM instructed administrative and police officials to ensure smooth traffic management so that candidates can reach their centres without inconvenience. He also asked authorities to make special arrangements in view of International Yoga Day events being held on the same day.The Chief Minister said that if any candidate faces transportation difficulties, district administration and police officials should assist them, including by providing government vehicles if necessary. Administrative Preparations and Deployments The CM directed collectors, superintendents of police and other officials associated with examination arrangements in all 30 districts hosting NEET-UG 2026 centres that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) being implemented for the examination should serve as a model for all future examinations conducted in the state. Police commissioners, collectors, superintendents of police and other concerned officials from the examination districts joined the meeting via video conferencing and briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations made so far.Additional Chief Secretary for Higher Education Anupam Rajan informed that district-level coordination committees and control rooms were already established. Nodal officers have been appointed for groups of three to four examination centres, while assistant sub-inspector-level police officers have been deployed at every centre.Among the districts with the highest number of examination centres are Indore (57), Bhopal (32), Gwalior (24), Jabalpur (24), Rewa (12), Barwani (11), Khargone (9), Ratlam (9) and Ujjain (8).(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Higher Education Department at the state secretariat and directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, scheduled to be held on June 21.CM Yadav stressed that no lapses should occur at any level during the examination process and instructed officials to conduct the examination with complete transparency, efficient management and strict adherence to protocols. The examination will be conducted at 283 centres across 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh.The Chief Minister directed the Higher Education Department, which is coordinating the examination, to ensure that biometric machines, CCTV cameras and signal jammers are installed at all examination centres by June 19 and tested through a trial run on June 20.Noting that President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jabalpur on the day of the examination, the CM instructed administrative and police officials to ensure smooth traffic management so that candidates can reach their centres without inconvenience. He also asked authorities to make special arrangements in view of International Yoga Day events being held on the same day.The Chief Minister said that if any candidate faces transportation difficulties, district administration and police officials should assist them, including by providing government vehicles if necessary.The CM directed collectors, superintendents of police and other officials associated with examination arrangements in all 30 districts hosting NEET-UG 2026 centres that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) being implemented for the examination should serve as a model for all future examinations conducted in the state. Police commissioners, collectors, superintendents of police and other concerned officials from the examination districts joined the meeting via video conferencing and briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations made so far.Additional Chief Secretary for Higher Education Anupam Rajan informed that district-level coordination committees and control rooms were already established. Nodal officers have been appointed for groups of three to four examination centres, while assistant sub-inspector-level police officers have been deployed at every centre.Among the districts with the highest number of examination centres are Indore (57), Bhopal (32), Gwalior (24), Jabalpur (24), Rewa (12), Barwani (11), Khargone (9), Ratlam (9) and Ujjain (8). Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source