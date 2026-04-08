Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced wheat procurement starting April 9. He assured farmers of accessible arrangements, water, and shade at centres. The state has set the MSP at Rs 2625 per quintal, with plans to increase it to Rs 2700.

Preparations for Wheat Procurement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a virtual interaction with farmers and representatives of voluntary organisations from the Chief Minister residence on Wednesday, a day before beginning of wheat procurement on Minimum Support Price (MSP). CM Yadav informed that wheat procurement in the state will begin from April 9 and he has issued instructions to all Collectors and SDMs to ensure easy and accessible arrangements for farmers at all procurement centres. He added that arrangements for drinking water and shaded spaces are also being made for farmers at procurement centres.

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Social and service-oriented organisations should also extend cooperation in an important and extensive activity like wheat procurement. The CM noted that the year 2026 is being observed as Farmers' Welfare Year in the state. The state government is committed to farmer welfare, and continuous decisions are being taken to increase farmers' income.

Logistics and Pricing Details

The Chief Minister further said that adequate arrangements of gunny bags have been made in the state and highlighted that bringing wheat price per quintal to present level (Rs 2625 per quintal) was a major challenge; it will be taken up to Rs 2700 per quintal further. Ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce is our commitment. The state government wants to serve people, and with this objective, better arrangements for wheat procurement have been made at procurement centres.

Monitoring and Farmer Information

Additionally, he added that help desks are being established at procurement centres, and control rooms have been set up at the district level. The entire system will be continuously monitored through a control room established at the Chief Minister Office. Instructions have also been given to provide information to farmers through pamphlets and hoardings at procurement centres. Farmers coming to procurement centres should also be informed about government schemes related to their welfare and interests. (ANI)