MP CM Mohan Yadav guided students for board exams, urging them to prepare diligently without stress. He emphasized self-confidence, discipline, and a balanced routine, asking students to move forward with determination and not fear.

Ahead of MP board examinations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with students as part of "Pariksha Par Samvad - 2026" programme held at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School in Bhopal on Monday and guided the students for preparation. He urged students taking exams to prepare diligently without stress and to move forward with determination rather than fear.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Today's students are the future of the country. They will be the ones to lead the country in the coming time, so all students should continuously improve their skills, knowledge, and performance to refine themselves. Prepare for the exams with complete hard work and dedication, and do not take any stress."

CM's Message: 'Move Forward with Determination, Not Fear'

The Chief Minister further said, "Examinations are only a phase in our lives, not the ultimate destination. Hard work should be a habit, but don't let stress dominate you. Self-confidence, discipline, and a balanced routine are the ultimate keys to success for students during exam time. Always maintain faith in yourself, move forward with determination, not fear, and fulfill all your dreams."

He appealed to all students to stay away from stress during exams, work hard continuously, and score as well as possible. He also advised students on time management, regular practice, and maintaining self-belief in all circumstances.

Key Advice for Students

The Chief Minister said that learning from failure and moving forward is the mark of a strong personality, rather than being afraid of it, adding that the state government is making every possible effort to strengthen the education system.

Practical Study Habits

He added that all students should get proper sleep during exam time. Set a study schedule. Develop the habit of reflecting on a subject after studying it. Mere literacy is not enough. Students should discuss course topics with their friends and teachers.

Education Minister Stresses on Time Management

On the other hand, School Education and Transport Minister, Uday Pratap Singh said that examinations present a challenge every year and students should focus on their preparations through proper time management, without letting stress overpower them.

CM Yadav regularly interacts with students, understands their difficulties and makes every possible effort to address them.

MP Board Examination Schedule

According to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the board exams for Class 12th will begin from February 10 and continue till March 7 while the board examinations for Class 10th will begin from February 13 and conclude on March 6. All the examinations will be conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon. (ANI)