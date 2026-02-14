Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated projects worth Rs 696.37 crores in Burhanpur. Major announcements include a mini-airport, a banana value-addition unit, and an agriculture-based Regional Industry Conclave for the district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone and inaugurated around 80 development projects worth Rs 696.37 crores in Burhanpur on Saturday, noting that these projects would play a significant role in making the district modern, developed, and self-reliant.

Major Announcements for Burhanpur

CM Yadav also made various announcements for the district, such as the construction of a mini-airport in Burhanpur and a value-addition, storage and processing unit to be established for banana-producing farmers, according to an official release. He also announced that an agriculture-based Regional Industry Conclave would be organised in Burhanpur, adding that Shahpur Nagar Parishad would be upgraded to a Municipal Council after due assessment. A Kirtan Centre for the Warkari community will also be established in Burhanpur.

A Vision for a Self-Reliant Madhya Pradesh

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the all-round development of Madhya Pradesh is the sole objective of the state government. Participation of every citizen is being ensured in building a self-reliant and developed Madhya Pradesh.

"The government is fully committed to making Madhya Pradesh a leader in every sector. With the firm resolve that the light of development should reach every corner, every street, and every locality of the state, the government is moving forward by keeping everyone informed. By prioritising infrastructure and public welfare projects, the government is continually accelerating the pace of development. We are committed to developing and prospering this district (Burhanpur), and with public participation, we will achieve this goal. The coming time will bear witness to it," the CM said.

Strengthening Local Industries and Agriculture

He further stressed that the state government will ensure payment of pending dues to workers of the Burhanpur Cooperative Spinning Mill and will also facilitate the establishment of new industries in the district. He added that, from agriculture and textiles to pharmaceuticals and furniture, and from pipe manufacturing to agricultural equipment production, Burhanpur excels across multiple sectors.

The district is a major centre of the powerloom industry and is widely known as the 'City of Weavers' due to its textile production. Due to increasing demand in the textile sector, cotton cultivation is carried out on a large scale here. This boosts farmers' income and strengthens industries.

Banana production, crop diversity, and hardworking farmers represent the real strength of the state's declared "Farmer Welfare Year." Facilities for processing, storage and export of major crops such as banana and cotton will be further strengthened and expanded. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that the country's first "PM Mitra Park" is being constructed in Dhar, benefiting cotton-producing farmers. Cotton and banana-based processing industries will also be established in Burhanpur.

Focus on Youth Empowerment

The state government is making every possible effort to ensure a bright and secure future for the youth of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)