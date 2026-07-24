MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated projects worth Rs 184.83 crore in Panna and transferred Rs 210 crore to over 35 lakh state pension beneficiaries. He also announced four new fast-track courts for Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 184.83 crore in Panna district, and transferred over Rs 210 crores to over 35 lakh pension beneficiaries across the state.

Development and Social Welfare Initiatives

CM Yadav said the state government remains committed to development and social welfare, adding that beneficiaries of various social security schemes, including old-age and disability pensions, received the financial assistance directly in their bank accounts.

"Today, Panna has received several development projects. From Panna, we transferred benefits under various social welfare schemes to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries across the state. Over Rs 210 crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries, including our differently-abled brothers and sisters and senior citizens receiving pensions. Additionally, inauguration and bhoomi pujan of various development projects worth Rs 184.83 was performed," the CM told ANI.

New Infrastructure and Facilities in Panna

The Chief Minister highlighted that a Sandipani School was inaugurated on the occasion and a medical college was being developed in Panna.

"The Government Sandipani Higher Secondary School has been inaugurated and a medical college is also coming up in Panna. I extend my congratulations to the people of Panna and the Bundelkhand region," he added.

Inaugurated Projects

According to an official release, among the key projects which were inaugurated include the newly constructed Government Sandipani Higher Secondary Schools at Gunaur and Pawai, the Government College at Pawai, the Brijpur and Suhawa Barrage Schemes, along with the beautification of Brihaspati Kund, including a glass-floor viewing deck, viewpoint, and other tourism infrastructure.

Foundation Stones Laid

On the other hand, the CM also laid the foundation stone for four road projects, the Diamond Museum, the Joint SDM Office building in Panna, upgrades to the Science Block of Chhatrasal PG College, and various urban development and water management works under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Fast-Track Courts for Speedy Justice

Meanwhile, referring to the Prime Minister's announcement on fast-track courts, CM Yadav said the state government has decided to establish four new fast-track courts in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

He said, "Following the Prime Minister's announcement on fast-track courts, our state has also announced four new fast-track courts. These courts will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur to ensure speedy disposal of cases, particularly those concerning youth."

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