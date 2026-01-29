MP Chief Minister inaugurated the first phase of Shri Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur, developed for Rs 25 crore. He offered prayers, unveiled a 22-foot Trinetra Rudrakani, and toured the enhanced facilities for devotees on the Shivna River bank.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated Shri Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur district on Thursday.

According to an official release, the Lok's development has been completed in the first phase at a cost of approximately Rs 25 crore.

Inauguration and Rituals by the Chief Minister

Initially, Chief Minister Yadav visited the Pashupatinath Temple and offered prayers in accordance with traditional rituals.

He performed worship of Lord Pashupatinath, enshrined as a silver idol in a palaki within the temple complex.

The Chief Minister also viewed a picture exhibition on the premises of the temple showcasing the temple's past and present condition.

He toured Pashupatinath Lok in an e-Cart and appreciated its grandeur. Additionally, he unveiled the 22-foot-high Trinetra Rudrakani, which has become a major attraction.

The Chief Minister also offered the purnahuti rituals in the yagyn amid vedic chants at the Yagyashala located in the amphitheatre complex.

Features of the Newly Developed Pashupatinath Lok

The Rudraksha installed at its centre symbolises the divine Trinetra (third eye) form of Lord Shiva.

Pashupatinath Lok is a major religious centre in Mandsaur and has now been developed into a grander, more attractive site.

Situated along the Shivna River, the Lok has become more appealing and serene.

Enhanced Devotee Experience and Facilities

Four entrance gates have been constructed to ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

Keeping devotees' convenience in mind, an open-air theatre has been developed at Pashupatinath Lok for cultural and theatrical performances.

A waiting hall has been arranged to avoid inconvenience during large gatherings, along with a first-aid room for emergencies.

Attractive mural walls featuring Shiva Leelas and paintings depicting the history of the Pashupatinath Mahadev idol offer devotees a profound spiritual experience.

Facilities such as a satsang hall, gardens, Shiv Stambh, a mural wall, a selfie point, and well-planned pathways have also been developed at Shri Pashupatinath Lok, giving the entire complex the form of a well-organised pilgrimage destination. (ANI)