MP Police in Ashoknagar booked three men for allegedly raping and forcibly converting three minor girls. A case was filed under the SC/ST Act and Freedom of Religion Act after a mother's complaint. Police have dispatched teams to arrest the accused.

Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case following a complaint over allegations of rape and forced religious conversion involving three minor girls in Ashoknagar district, a police officer said.

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A woman accompanied with her minor daughter and two of her daughter's minor friends, approached the Piprai police station in the district and lodged a complaint in this regard. Acting on it, the police registered the case under relevant sections and launched efforts to arrest the accused.

Police Detail Allegations

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Vivek Sharma said, "A mother along with her minor daughter and two of her daughter's minor friends reached Piprai police station, where she told that her minor daughter used to stay at her maternal uncle's house in Mandideep (located in Raisen district, nearly 25 km away from Bhopal) and would also visit her home. On April 14, when the girl came here with her two friends, she was wearing a burqa. When inquired about it, she said that Altamash Khan, a resident of Bhopal, had raped her about 4 months ago, converted her religion and married her. Similarly, Altamash's two friends, Aahan Khan and Aahat Sheikh, had done the same with her two friends, who are also minors, and they too were converted and raped."

Charges Filed, Manhunt Launched

"Based on the statement of the woman, a case has been filed in this regard at Piprai police station, including charges under the SC/ST Act, rape, and Madhya Pradesh freedom of religion act. Acting promptly into the matter, police and technical teams have been dispatched to arrest the accused. Action will be taken as soon as possible," the officer said.

He further added that the statement of the victims were being recorded and strict action would be initiated against those whoever found involved in the matter based on the evidence revealed. (ANI)