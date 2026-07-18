The MP government, led by CM Mohan Yadav, will hold a special cabinet meeting in Jagdishpur on Sunday to approve the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill draft. The bill is slated to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of the state assembly from July 20.

The Madhya Pradesh government is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Jagdishpur (formerly Islamnagar), located on the outskirts of Bhopal, on Sunday.

Sunday is going to be a politically and administratively significant day in the state as the Cabinet will approve the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during the meeting. After receiving approval from the Cabinet, the proposed draft UCC bill would be introduced during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from July 20.

Preparation and necessary arrangement for the special cabinet meeting have been completed at the venue, with the administration making final preparations for the gathering.

CM Yadav on 'One Nation, One Law' Principle

Earlier on Friday, addressing a gathering in Katni district, CM Mohan Yadav had stated that the bill would be given a nod at a special cabinet meeting to be held in Jagdishpur and then it would be introduced during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the state assembly.

"We are moving ahead with the principle of 'One Nation, One Law' in the upcoming Monsoon Session. Therefore, before taking this proposed legislation (UCC) to the Legislative Assembly for its passage, we will approve it in Jagdishpur (special cabinet to be held here), which was once the old capital of Bhopal state. Its name had been changed to Islampur by invaders, but it has now been restored to Jagdishpur. It is there that we will approve this bill (UCC)," CM Yadav said.

Significance of Jagdishpur

Notably, Jagdishpur, which was earlier known as Islamnagar, was officially renamed on February 1, 2023. The venue has been chosen for the special Cabinet meeting.

The five-day Monsoon Session of the state Legislative Assembly will begin from July 20. (ANI)