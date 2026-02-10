The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved Rs 7,133.17 crore for schemes under the Tribal Affairs and WCD departments for 2026-31, and also sanctioned funds for rural electrification projects and new pension rules.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday and granted approvals to several key decisions.

Major Funding for Welfare Schemes

The council of ministers gave a nod to the approval of Rs 7,133.17 crore for the continuity of the schemes of the Tribal Affairs Department and Women and Child Development Department for the period from 2026-27 to 2030-31, according to an official release. As per the approval, Rs 2,350 crore has been sanctioned for the PVTG Diet Grant Scheme of the Tribal Affairs Department, Rs 1,703.15 crore for the Integrated Hostel Scheme, Rs 1,416.91 crore for the CM Rise School Scheme, Rs 1,110 crore for the Housing Assistance Scheme, and Rs 522.08 crore for reimbursement of fees to the Board of Secondary Education, scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, and scholarships for Class 9 students. In addition, approval of Rs 31.03 crore has been granted for the Chief Minister Covid-19 Child Service Scheme of the Women and Child Development Department.

Electrification Initiatives Approved

The Cabinet also approved Rs 366.72 crore for electrification of 63,077 non-electrified houses and 650 non-electrified government institutions through expansion of electricity infrastructure under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA). Out of this, a grant amount of Rs 220.03 crore will be borne by Central Government and Rs 146.69 crore will be the share of State Government. In addition, approval has been given for an estimated cost of Rs 97 crore for off-grid electrification of 8,521 houses by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

Age Relaxation for Court IT Staff

The Cabinet further approved a one-time relaxation of five years in the age limit for employees working in the IT cadre of High Court and District Courts to participate in existing and future recruitment processes of the technical cadre. At present, the age limit is fixed at 40 years for the unreserved category and 45 years for the reserved category.

New Pension and Civil Service Rules

Reforms in Civil Service Pension Rules

Additionally, the council of ministers approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 2026. As per the approval, the Finance Department has been authorised to publish the rules. In the proposed rules, procedures and authorities have been simplified, which will provide convenience to pensioners. Disposal of related cases will be possible within the prescribed time limit. Retired employees will get convenience in getting commutation done and in calculation of the commuted value of pension.

Under Rule 44 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2026, unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters have also been included among eligible members for family pension.

Implementation of National Pension System Rules

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (National Pension System Implementation) Rules, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2026. As per the approval, these rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The Finance Department has been authorised to publish the rules. Under the major new provisions, a provision for family pension has been made in case of death of the subscriber. Provisions related to voluntary retirement and e-service books have been included. Previous services under the Central Government and Madhya Pradesh Government will be added. Provision has been made for contribution by the subscriber and the employer during the suspension period. Along with this, detailed and clear procedures for implementation of the National Pension System, rate of contribution, calculation and fixation of responsibility in case of delay, and exit provisions in cases of retirement, voluntary retirement, resignation and death have been provided. (ANI)

