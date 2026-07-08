The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, has approved proposals worth over Rs 2,300 crore for infrastructure and rehabilitation. The Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana has been extended till 2031 with a Rs 495 crore outlay for student scooters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Wednesday and the council of ministers approved proposals worth over Rs 2,300 crore for infrastructure development and rehabilitation works across the state.

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The Cabinet also extended Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana till 2031 with an outlay of Rs 495 crore and approved several other policy and governance measures. Under the scheme, students securing first position with at least 70 per cent marks in their first attempt in government higher secondary schools run by the School Education Department and Tribal Affairs Department will be eligible to receive scooters.

Major Approvals for Technology and Education

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved Rs 800 crore for the expansion and modernisation of the State Data Centre under the Data Centre 3.0 project. The project includes enhancement of IT infrastructure, disaster recovery capacity and development of related non-IT infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of the School Education Department's scheme for examination and administrative approval of publicly funded programmes, schemes and projects from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, with a financial outlay of Rs 543 crore.

The council of ministers further sanctioned Rs 123 crore for the continued establishment and operation of the Science Park, Single Citizen Database Project and Biotechnology Park till 2031. It also approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh IT, ITES and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy, 2023, aimed at making the policy more attractive for investors in the electronics system design and manufacturing sector.

New Policies for Agriculture and Urban Development

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Procured Wheat, Gram, Sorghum and Pearl Millet Disposal Policy, 2026, under which a state-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary will oversee disposal of procured food grains through an e-tender and e-auction process.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the 'Namo Harit Nagar Yojana' to develop urban forests in 65 urban local bodies over the next five years. The initiative aims to improve urban biodiversity, air quality and environmental sustainability by creating at least one urban forest in each participating municipality.

Rehabilitation and Healthcare Recruitment

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved an additional Rs 202.50 crore for the rehabilitation and resettlement of families affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Runj Medium Irrigation Project and Majhgawan Medium Irrigation Project in Panna district.

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment process under the Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Medical Education (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2022, to facilitate the filling of vacant specialist doctor posts in state health institutions.

Legal and Administrative Reforms

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers approved the continuation of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System Scheme till 2031 with an allocation of Rs 42 crore to strengthen legal services for weaker sections of society.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to exempt cess and additional stamp duty on registration of records under the SVAMITVA Scheme and approved the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2026. (ANI)

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