BJP workers in Bhopal celebrated Nitin Nabin's appointment as the party's national president with firecrackers and sweets. Senior MP leaders praised the 'young leadership' and expressed confidence in the party's future growth under him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday celebrated the official appointment of Nitin Nabin as the party's new national president at the state unit's office in Bhopal. The party office-bearers and workers marked the occasion by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans in support of the new leadership. Several senior leaders were present at the event, including Minister Vishwas Sarang, Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, BJP MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, and other party workers. The leaders congratulated the newly appointed national president and said the party would continue working to expand further.

Leaders Welcome New Leadership

"Today, Bharatiya Janata Party received a young leadership (referring to the party president post) in the form of Nitin Nabin, and we are all quite happy. With this, every BJP worker is happily taking a resolve that together we will work to expand the party further under the leadership of Nitin Nabin," Sarang told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana extended greetings to the newly appointed BJP national president and expressed hope that, along with the youth, he will look after every section of society. "I extend my greeting to our party's national president. I am fully confident that under the leadership of the young national president, the BJP will form new development-oriented initiatives across the country and work on them. I hope along with youth, he will take care of every age group and every section of the society," Kansana told ANI.

Moreover, BJP MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani also expressed pleasure at the appointment of the new party president and said the BJP would continue to reach new heights under his leadership. "With a renewed sense of enthusiasm, energy and optimism, Nitin Nabin has been entrusted with the responsibility of the National President of the BJP. The message he has conveyed is that grassroots workers should continue working diligently, as the party observes everyone and makes decisions based on their merit and capability. Under the leadership of the new president, the party will continue to scale new heights," Sabnani said.

About Nitin Nabin

BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the BJP today. Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.