The accident occurred near the Baretha toll plaza under the jurisdiction of Maharajpura police station in the district at around 7 am. According to police, the car was travelling from Bhind to Gwalior, while the truck was heading from Gwalior towards Bhind. The collision was so severe that all four people travelling in the car died on the spot. Soon after the collision, the truck driver left the vehicle and fled from the scene. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, sent the bodies for post mortem and informed the family members of the deceased persons.

Police provide details on victims and incident

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Singh told ANI, "An accident occurred today in the Baretha area under the Maharajpur police station in the district between a four-wheeler vehicle and a truck. Four people travelling in the four-wheeler died in the accident and their bodies have been sent to the JAH (Jayarogya Hospital) for post-mortem. The families of the deceased have been informed about the incident and all of them were residents of Bhind district."

"The person who was driving the car was arriving here in Gwalior to take an exam, and the other three people were passengers who were picked along the way. All the victims have been identified, and their families have been notified. The accident happened at around 7:00 AM," the officer said.

Investigation launched, truck driver absconding

He further highlighted that the car driver left his home to appear for an exam in Gwalior and he picked up the other passengers along the way, agreeing to drop them off in Gwalior. But they met with an accident on the way. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the absconding truck driver, he added. (ANI)