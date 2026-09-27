PM Modi urged citizens to adopt 'Vocal for Local' for festivals, linking it to the 'One District One Product' scheme. He also lauded state initiatives for 'Poshan Maah' to combat malnutrition through community participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to embrace the spirit of "Vocal for Local" during the upcoming festive season, while highlighting innovative community-driven efforts across several states to eradicate malnutrition during the ongoing 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month).

Addressing the 138th episode of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister emphasised the role of the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative in promoting regional specialities and driving self-reliance. "Every region of our country has some speciality. Somewhere there is a special fruit, somewhere there is a traditional art, and somewhere there is a unique skill. One District One Product is a campaign to promote these specialities," PM Modi said. "Our effort should be to ensure that the identity of our villages and small towns is not limited to the local market. It reaches other parts of the country and even the world markets. This also strengthens the Vocal for Local campaign. It also inspires us to become self-reliant. Even during the upcoming festivals, we must never forget the mantra of Vocal for Local," he added.

Focus on Combating Malnutrition

Focusing on the nationwide fight against malnutrition, the Prime Minister noted that the month of September is dedicated to awareness and targeted nutritional intervention. "The month of September is dedicated to combating malnutrition. During Nutrition Month, people and organizations from diverse fields come together for this noble cause. Several commendable initiatives have been taken this year to combat malnutrition," the Prime Minister stated.

Highlighting Grassroots Campaigns

Highlighting grassroots campaigns across various states, PM Modi pointed to a drive in Chhattisgarh focused on the nutritional powerhouse moringa (drumsticks). "Chhattisgarh has launched the 'Ghar-Ghar Munga' campaign, encouraging people to incorporate nutritious moringa into their diets," he said.

He also applauded western states for integrating local diets and community participation into the mission. "Gujarat has also launched a 'Vangi' competition, a competition of millet dishes. This initiative promotes affordable and nutritious local food. So far, more than two lakh people have participated in the competition. Maharashtra is also making commendable efforts in this direction. There, teachers, Anganwadi workers, and parents are participating in the awareness campaign," the Prime Minister noted.

Turning to the Northeast, PM Modi commended the people of Mizoram for aligning traditional cultural values with modern nutritional needs. "In Mizoram, people have also launched a campaign this year to care for nutrition gardens. This is in keeping with the Mizo community's tradition of ' Talo-Mad-Yana'. It means 'selfless service and always being at the forefront of helping others.' Such efforts are highly commendable," he said.

Role of Health Workers and Technology

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the transformative role played by frontline health workers and technology in monitoring maternal and child health. "I am also proud of all those associated with Anganwadi centers who have been part of such initiatives. These Anganwadi centers are now digitally connected to the 'Poshan Tracker'. Nearly 9 crore beneficiaries have been registered. This has made it possible to provide better care to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers," PM Modi said.

He called for sustained public participation: "We must continue this fight against malnutrition in this manner. We must completely free our society from malnutrition." (ANI)