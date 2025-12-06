Air India and Air India Express have announced proactive measures for stranded travellers, including capping economy-class airfares on domestic flights and introducing a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

Airfare Caps and Ministry Compliance

A release from the Air India Express said, "Since 4 December 2025, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 6 December 2025."

Waiver on Cancellations and Rescheduling

They have also claimed to introduce a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings, to provide greater flexibility. According to the release, the guests who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 and December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as appropriate) or can cancel their bookings with a full refund (without any cancellation fee applied).

One-Time Waiver Details

Their release said," This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until 8 December 2025. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply. "

How to Avail the Waiver

They also provided contact details for rescheduling or cancelling the bookings. "Guests who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. Air India Express guests have an additional option of doing so through its chatbot, Tia, available on WhatsApp on +91 63600 12345, website, mobile app and Facebook Messenger. "

Enhanced Customer Support

According to the release, to address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres. (ANI)