A chilling incident at Bihar’s Shahpur Patori railway station has left social media stunned after a mother risked her life to shield her children beneath a speeding train that thundered overhead just inches away.

In a chilling incident, a mother risked her life to save two children after a speeding train thundered overhead just inches away. The viral video from Samastipur district has left social media stunned, showing around two women trapped on the tracks with, reportedly, two children as a train approached near Malhera.

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The incident happened on May 15, when three women and two children attempted to cross the railway tracks instead of using a nearby foot overbridge. As they made their way across the unfenced tracks, a fast-approaching train suddenly appeared, leaving the group with almost no time to escape.

In a desperate attempt to survive, the women flattened themselves into the narrow “Malhara” gap between the platform and the tracks. Amid panic and screams from bystanders, one mother instinctively pulled her two children beneath her body, using herself as a human shield as the train roared over them.

The now-viral video captures terrifying scenes of the train speeding past while the women lie in the cramped gap. The train appears to repeatedly hit and brush against the woman while moving at speed. At one point, she comes dangerously close to being dragged before another woman nearby holds and steadies her on the tracks.

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Seconds after the train passed, people standing nearby rushed to help the women and children. According to reports, the woman suffered injuries in the incident, but all of them survived it.