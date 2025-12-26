President Droupadi Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Archana Sivaramakrishnan accepted the bravery award on behalf of her late 8-year-old daughter, Vyoma Priya, who lost her life saving a child.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occassion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Posthumous Bravery Award for 8-Year-Old

Archana Sivaramakrishnan accepted the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on behalf of her late daughter, Vyoma Priya, recounting how the 8-year-old had bravely tried to save a 6-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park, losing her life in the process.

Speaking to ANI, Archana Sivaramakrishnan said, "I am receiving the bravery award on behalf of our daughter, Vyoma Priya. She was 8 years old when she was playing in the children's park in our apartment complex. A slide in the park was installed over a damaged underground cable, which electrified the slide. A 6-year-old boy playing on it fell, and our Vyoma tried to rescue him, but was caught in the current herself. It is a bittersweet moment for us to be getting this award... We wish she could have been here to receive this award herself..."

Another Bal Puraskar awardee said, "When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily... I feel great to be awarded. I had never dreamt of it..."

'Veer Baal Diwas' Commemoration

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

Prime Minister will participate in the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' today at around 12:15 PM at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Government of India is organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and valour of the young heroes of India's history. The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, and poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others. (ANI)