    MoS George Kurian files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh

    Union Minister George Kurian, accompanied by top BJP leaders, submitted his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh at the state assembly complex. The seat was vacated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after his election to the Lok Sabha.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    Bhopal: Union Minister of State and BJP's nominee for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, George Kurian submitted his nomination papers at the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (Aug 21), accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma. Kurian's candidacy was declared a day earlier for the seat left vacant by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won the Lok Sabha election.

    George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Minority Affairs, arrived in Bhopal today morning where he was received by Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma. Later, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the state capital for a meeting.

    George Kurian formally entered the Rajya Sabha by-election fray in Madhya Pradesh by filing his nomination papers at the state assembly complex in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and state party chief V.D. Sharma.

    A dedicated BJP member since its founding, George Kurian has held various key positions within the party. His notable roles include State general secretary, vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, member of the BJP national executive committee, national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and district president of the Kottayam unit, showcasing his extensive experience and commitment to the party.

    Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for September 3 to fill 12 vacant seats across nine states. In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP holds a majority with 163 MLAs in the 230-member assembly, Union Minister George Kurian is likely to win comfortably if the opposition fields a candidate. The state's Rajya Sabha seats are currently divided between the BJP (7) and Congress (3), with one seat held by the Bharat Adivasi Party and two vacancies. Kurian's win is anticipated due to the BJP's strong presence in the state assembly.

