The Centre has approved Rs 1105.79 crore for the 12.670 km four-lane Rishikesh bypass project on NH-7. This will ease traffic congestion for locals, tourists, and Char Dham pilgrims, boosting Uttarakhand's connectivity and development.

The four-lane construction of the Rishikesh bypass has received approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) after the continuous follow-up by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Ministry has granted technical, administrative, and financial approval of Rs 1105.79 crore for the significant project, a release said.

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Project Specifications

This long-awaited project will be developed on National Highway-7, stretching from Teenpani Flyover (km 529.750) to Kharasrote Bridge (km 542.420). The bypass, approximately 12.670 km in length, will pass through Bhattowala and Dhalwala villages and will be executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode.

A Boost for Connectivity and Tourism

Expressing his satisfaction over the approval, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government is continuously working to strengthen road connectivity across the region. He said that upon completion, the Rishikesh Bypass project will significantly reduce traffic congestion, ease frequent jams, and provide major convenience to local residents, as well as to pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra and tourists visiting the region.

The Chief Minister further said that this project marks an important step towards the overall development of Uttarakhand and improved connectivity. He reiterated the government's commitment to connecting both remote and urban areas with a strong road network.

Cost and Project Timeline

According to the Ministry, the initial estimated cost of the project was Rs 1151.18 crore, which was revised to Rs 1139.40 crore, and finally approved at Rs 1105.79 crore.

The project is scheduled to be completed within three years, with no provision for cost or time escalation. Tenders will be invited through an e-tendering process, and all works will be carried out as per the prescribed guidelines.

Budget and Administration

The expenditure for this project will be covered under the Government of India's budget provisions (GBS) for the financial year 2025-26.

The Regional Officer based in Dehradun has been designated as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) for the project.

Once completed, the project will significantly improve traffic management in the Rishikesh region, reduce congestion, and give a strong boost to the state's economic growth and tourism development, the release said.