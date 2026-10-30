A bus carrying passengers in Jharkhand's Dumka experienced brake failure on a steep incline and began rolling backward, causing panicked passengers to jump out. The quick-thinking bus conductor managed to stop the vehicle by placing large stones under its tyres, successfully preventing a major disaster with no reported injuries.

A bus conductor in Jharkhand’s Dumka averted certain calamity when a bus carrying passengers lost its brakes on a steep incline and started rolling backward while passengers were seen racing to get off the moving vehicle.

Video of the scary incident showed the bus rolling backward as passengers inside panicked. Some leaped off trying to escape, cries audible through the pandemonium. Amid the confusion, the conductor rushed towards the moving bus and tried to stop it. He began placing large stones under its tyres, attempting to slow the vehicle down as it continued rolling backwards.

His quick thinking eventually paid off, and the bus came to a halt. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

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Many praised the conductor in the video, with social media users applauding his presence of mind and naming him a real-life hero. Many also said that he may have avoided a major accident with early involvement.