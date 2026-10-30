Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the Milestone Pharmaceutical Sciences unit in Gomati, marking a key milestone in the state's efforts to promote industrial growth, enhance infrastructure, and generate new employment opportunities in the region.

Boosting Industrial Growth in Tripura

Gomati (Tripura) [India], October 30 (ANI): Under the visionary leadership and Good Governance initiatives of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the State has been witnessing continued progress in industrial development, investment promotion and strengthening of the state's pharmaceutical sector.

CM Saha inaugurated Milestone Pharmaceutical Sciences at its premises in Chandrapur, Udaipur, in Gomati district, marking another significant step towards strengthening the state's pharmaceutical and industrial development.

Strategic Focus on Regional Development

The initiative reflects the state government's continued commitment to promoting industrial growth, encouraging investment and creating new opportunities under the Good Governance vision of the Chief Minister. Under his leadership, the Tripura government has been focusing on creating a business-friendly environment, improving infrastructure and encouraging private-sector participation to accelerate economic growth across the state.

Expanding Infrastructure Beyond the Capital

The inauguration has highlighted the government's efforts to expand industrial opportunities beyond the state capital and promote balanced regional development, particularly in districts such as Gomati. Through various development-oriented initiatives, the Chief Minister has been working towards positioning Tripura as an emerging destination for investment and industrial growth in Northeast India.

The development has been further reinforcing the state government's commitment to employment generation, economic expansion and inclusive development under CM Saha's Good Governance approach. Saha has inaugurated a series of government projects with a huge budget to enrich the living standards of the people like in Water supply, infrastructure development in Belonia under South district, Tripura. Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Assembly Speaker Rampada Jamatia, State BJP President and MLA Abhisek Debroy, and Secretary to CM and PWD and Industries Kiran Gitte were present among other public. (ANI)

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