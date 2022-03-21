Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen reach home from Ukraine

After 20 days, Haveri resident Naveen SG's mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru International Airport. CM Basavaraj Bommai thanked PM Modi and the Indian Embassy for ensuring Naveen's mortal return to his home state for last rites.

The mortal remains of a Haveri resident, Naveen SG, who was killed in a Russian airstrike on March 1 was brought to Karnataka after 20 days. The remains arrived in special aircraft EK0568 at 3 am. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed paid homage.

CM Bommai said, "I thank PM Modi, Indian Embassy and other officials to ensuring the mortal remains returns to Naveen's home state for last rites." "The health system should be streamlined and many MBBS students who go abroad without choice must be given the opportunity to study in India," said Saleem Ahmed.



Nodal Officer Manoj Rajan who was part of this operation informed that after the unfortunate incident, the officials coordinated with officers in Ukraine. The officials from Kharkiv National Medical University said that his body was kept in a freezer for six days. He further said, "A funeral agent from the Embassy in Poland arranged to shift the body to Poland and from there it was shifted to Dubai and today it reached Karnataka."

The body was taken in an ambulance from Bengaluru to his home district and after rituals Naveen will be laid to rest as per 'Veerashaiva' customs.

Naveen was killed on March 1 when he went to get groceries and food. As per his friends, when he was waiting in line at a super market to get food items, Air strike and bomb explosion was heard. His juniors and friends staying in the bunker called on his phone following the explosion sound and a person speaking Russian picked up the phone and confirmed that Naveen was killed.

