Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen reach home from Ukraine

    After 20 days, Haveri resident Naveen SG's mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru International Airport. CM Basavaraj Bommai thanked PM Modi and the Indian Embassy for ensuring Naveen's mortal return to his home state for last rites.

    Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen reach home from Ukraine gcw
    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    The mortal remains of a Haveri resident, Naveen SG, who was killed in a Russian airstrike on March 1 was brought to Karnataka after 20 days. The remains arrived in special aircraft EK0568 at 3 am. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed paid homage.

    CM Bommai said, "I thank PM Modi, Indian Embassy and other officials to ensuring the mortal remains returns to Naveen's home state for last rites." "The health system should be streamlined and many MBBS students who go abroad without choice must be given the opportunity to study in India," said Saleem Ahmed.

    Nodal Officer Manoj Rajan who was part of this operation informed that after the unfortunate incident, the officials coordinated with officers in Ukraine. The officials from Kharkiv National Medical University said that his body was kept in a freezer for six days. He further said, "A funeral agent from the Embassy in Poland arranged to shift the body to Poland and from there it was shifted to Dubai and today it reached Karnataka."

    Also Read | Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    The body was taken in an ambulance from Bengaluru to his home district and after rituals Naveen will be laid to rest as per 'Veerashaiva' customs.

    Naveen was killed on March 1 when he went to get groceries and food. As per his friends, when he was waiting in line at a super market to get food items, Air strike and bomb explosion was heard. His juniors and friends staying in the bunker called on his phone following the explosion sound and a person speaking Russian picked up the phone and confirmed that Naveen was killed.

    Also Read | 'Body takes up more space in aircraft', says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram snt

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact Krishna Pankhi to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida gcw

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact 'Krishna Pankhi' to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022 - ADT

    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022

    Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad Yadav s RJD after 25 years gcw

    Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD after 25 years

    N Biren Singh unanimously elected as Manipur CM again gcw

    N Biren Singh unanimously elected as Manipur CM again

    Recent Stories

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement announces it with farewell tour of new Legendaddy album drb

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

    7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris including her topless Playboy photoshoot check out drb

    7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris, including her topless Playboy photoshoot; check out

    Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian drb

    Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian

    football ISL 2022: Hyderabad FC clinch maiden trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout snt

    Hyderabad FC clinch maiden ISL trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout

    Pakistan vs Australia Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later snt

    Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon