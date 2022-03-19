Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    The family of Naveen SG who was killed in a shelling by Russia on March 1 said that they are satisfied with the news about his mortal remains returning to India. The family thanked the PM and officials for the arrangement.
     

    Mar 19, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    Following the announcement that the body of Haveri resident Naveen SG who was killed on March 1st during a Russian air strike against Ukraine in Kharkiv will be brought back to India and sent to his village Chalagere in Haveri district, the family expressed satisfaction.

    Naveen's brother Harsha said that the family was informed in the morning about the status of Naveen's mortal remains and thanked the officials in Ukraine, the Embassy, Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi, and others for their efforts. Naveen's mother Vijay Lakshmi said that right from day one (March 1) after the incident, she hoped to see her son's mortal remains.

    Initially, after the incident, Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai had expressed doubt in bringing the body saying 'it is a war zone'. Naveen's junior Chandan Gowda from Coorg told that Naveen on that fateful day got up early at 5 am and sent his batchmates and others asking them to take the train and reach the Poland border. Naveen said that he will bring juniors and meet everyone on the Poland and Ukraine border the next day but two hours later, he was killed in a shelling.

    Naveen was said to be a bright student and had scored 97 per cent in his second year PUC exams and was a university topper in his 3-year MBBS from Kharkiv National Medical University. And on March 1 when he was standing in a line at a supermarket to bring groceries and food items for people in bunkers, he was killed in a shelling.

    Following the news of death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former CM BS Yediuyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai dialed Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagouder and expressed condolences. The state government also announced an ex gratia and later handed a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.
     

