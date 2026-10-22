Over 10 students suffered minor injuries after a school van overturned in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. The driver lost control while giving way to another vehicle. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

School Van Accident in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): More than 10 students were injured after a school van overturned in a field near Cheyalur in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Thursday, following an attempt by the driver to make way for another vehicle, police said.

The school van was travelling from the Veppangulam area to transport students of Meenakshi Matriculation School, a private school operating in the Bogalur area of Ramanathapuram district. While approaching Cheyalur with the students on board, the van driver attempted to move to the side of the road to give way to an oncoming vehicle. However, the driver lost control of the van, which overturned in a nearby field, police added.

Rescue and Investigation

Following the accident, local residents immediately rescued the injured students and sent them to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The injured students are undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to an official, they sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Chathirakudi police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Further investigation is still underway into the matter. (ANI)

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