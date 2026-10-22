Himachal Pradesh introduces the Nutrition Policy 2026 to combat malnutrition through traditional diets, improved food safety, interdepartmental coordination, and a life-cycle approach focused on the first 1,000 days of life.

Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Nutrition Policy

Shilma (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): The State Government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved the Himachal Pradesh Nutrition Policy, 2026, aimed at addressing malnutrition, anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies, poor dietary diversity and emerging diet-related diseases through a comprehensive and coordinated approach, a release said.

The policy emphasises promoting traditional Himachali foods, seasonal fruits, pulses, millets, green leafy vegetables, dairy products and other locally available nutritious ingredients to improve public health and encourage healthy eating habits. The policy adopts a life-cycle approach to nutrition, with special emphasis on the first 1,000 days of life, maternal and child nutrition, adolescents and vulnerable sections of society. It seeks to ensure access to safe, nutritious and affordable food while promoting balanced, culturally acceptable diets that households can easily incorporate into their daily lives. "Special attention will be given to people living in remote and tribal areas to improve access to nutrition and healthcare services."

Governance and Interdepartmental Coordination

The policy envisages coordinated efforts by the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Food and Civil Supplies, Jal Shakti, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and other concerned departments. To strengthen interdepartmental coordination, planning, implementation and monitoring, it proposes the establishment of a State Nutrition Coordination Cell (SNCC) and District Nutrition Coordination Cells (DNCCs). It also focuses on strengthening nutrition-related interventions under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), PM POSHAN and the Public Distribution System (PDS), alongside community participation and behaviour change communication.

Strengthening Food Safety Infrastructure

Strengthening food safety infrastructure and surveillance is another key component of the policy. It envisages the upgradation of the Composite Testing Laboratory (CTL) at Kandaghat and the establishment of four laboratories in the state, along with the creation and filling of posts required to support these initiatives. "The process for establishing a new laboratory at Dharamshala has already been initiated. These measures will help improve food quality monitoring, detect adulteration and contamination and ensure compliance with prescribed food safety and nutritional standards," it added.

Digital Integration and Surveillance

The policy also proposes laboratory-based surveillance, mobile food testing facilities, water quality monitoring and digital integration of nutrition-related data through a proposed State Nutrition Portal. These initiatives are expected to facilitate evidence-based decision-making, improve monitoring and enable timely corrective action. The policy further seeks to strengthen nutrition awareness, food safety education and the implementation of existing nutrition programmes, it stated.

Government Vision for a Healthier State

CM Sukhu said that the state government is committed to building a healthy, well-nourished and empowered Himachal. "He said nutrition is fundamental to human development and every child, woman and citizen must have access to safe, nutritious and affordable food." "He said the policy provides a comprehensive framework to address nutritional challenges through the coordinated efforts of all concerned departments, with particular emphasis on vulnerable communities and people living in remote areas." He added that strengthening food testing laboratories, improving food quality surveillance and promoting traditional Himachali diets would play a significant role in safeguarding public health. The Chief Minister said the government would also encourage greater community participation, nutrition awareness and healthy eating habits while strengthening the implementation of existing nutrition and food safety programmes. He expressed confidence that effective implementation of the policy would help reduce malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, improve the health of future generations and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)