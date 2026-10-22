RSS leader Indresh Kumar slammed Rahul Gandhi over his anti-constitutional cult remarks, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods and being responsible for the country's partition while defending the Sangh's treatment of women.

RSS Rebuts Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive Member Indresh Kumar on Thursday hit back at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his ‘anti-constitutional cult’ remark against the RSS. He accused the Congress of being "responsible for the partition" of the country and spreading lies about the organisation. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the Congress had continued to make baseless allegations against the RSS since the partition of the country. He also rejected Gandhi's claims regarding the treatment of women within the organisation and asserted that the Sangh Parivar accorded greater respect to women.

"The reality is this: The Congress is responsible for the partition of this country. Ever since then, they have persisted in spreading lies about the RSS, not just mere falsehoods, but claims that are entirely baseless and nonsensical... On one hand, they claim that women within the RSS are with them, while on the other, they assert that women in the RSS are oppressed. The level of respect that an RSS swayamsevak and the Sangh Parivar accord to Nari Shakti is far greater than anything the Congress could ever offer; they don't even come close..." Indresh Kumar said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism of RSS

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X on Tuesday, accused the RSS of gender inequality and described it as an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult". Gandhi also claimed that women associated with the RSS supported his political fight against the organisation, contrasting its ideology with his own beliefs, which he described as "Shiva-Shakti".

"The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said.

Indresh Kumar Responds to Priyank Kharge

Meanwhile, Kumar also responded to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, rejecting the allegations and questioning the Congress's own record. "The truth is, they have never been part of the Sangh, nor have they ever truly understood or witnessed it. It has become a habit for them to stand at a distance, while sitting in their own glass houses, and throw stones. Everyone knows what the Sangh was, and everyone knows what the Sangh is today. Therefore, his allegations are both baseless. He ought to look at his own record. Gandhiji had once advised the Congress that they should dissolve the Congress and form a new political party. They did not even listen to their own leaders..." he said.

Kharge Questions RSS Nature

Earlier on Wednesday, Kharge questioned the RSS's claim of being a cultural organisation and asked Bhagwat to clarify whether the organisation was cultural or political, alleging that it frequently commented on political, economic, defence and foreign policy matters. Kharge was responding to Bhagwat's statement that "regime change has neither happened nor will it happen", made while referring to protests in France and developments in Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Questioning Bhagwat's remarks, Kharge alleged that the RSS had captured the Election Commission and electoral processes, and raised questions over the possibility of free and fair elections in the country. "It is (regime change) not possible because they have captured the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner, the voter list, Form 6 and Form 7. Do you expect free and fair elections to take place in India after this? So, why does the Chief Election Commissioner need judicial immunity? Who is Mr Mohan Bhagwat to comment? Let him decide whether the RSS is a cultural organisation or a political organisation. They only speak about politics, the economic situation, defence and foreign policy. They say we have to maintain close contacts with Pakistan. Who are these people? Are they cultural in nature or political? Let them shed this fake image of being a cultural organisation, register themselves, and come in as a political outfit," Kharge said. (ANI)