Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

    "I'm in Ekta Nagar, but my thoughts are with the Morbi victims. I have never experienced such pain in my life. On the one hand, there is a heart that is in pain. And on the other hand, the path to duty," said PM Modi. 

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    Nearly 141 people have lost their lives due to the collapse of a British-era bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that the rescue and relief operations have been ongoing since yesterday, and the Centre is offering all assistance to the state.

    PM Modi said that while he was distressed, but had to follow the path of duty. "I'm in Ekta Nagar, but my thoughts are with the Morbi victims. I have never experienced such pain in my life. On the one hand, there is a heart that is in pain. And on the other hand, the path to duty," PM Modi said while addressing people at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia, where he paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

    He continued, "I extend my condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. The government is with bereaved families in every way it can during this difficult time."

    The prime minister also announced the formation of a committee to investigate the accident. In an appeal to the people to unite during this tragic time, he said we should be inspired by Sardar Patel, who carried out his work despite challenges from all sides.

    The Prime Minister also said that authorities are on high alert, even in the hospital where the injured are treated. "Priority is being given to ensuring that people face the fewest problems," he explained.

    The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

    Nearly 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped, sending them crashing into the below river. Many people were performing Chhath puja rituals on the 150-year-old bridge, located 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

    Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Also Read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    Also Read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Morbi bridge collapse Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Indian railways cancels 88 trains on October 31 know how to check full list more gcw

    IRCTC cancels 88 trains on October 31, know how to check, full list & more

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse No fitness certificate issued before reopening after repair work gcw

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey snt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey

    Gujarat 32 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi rescue operation underway snt

    Gujarat: Over 60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi; rescue operation continues

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy sur

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy

    Morbi bridge collapse Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here - adt

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon