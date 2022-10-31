Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

"I'm in Ekta Nagar, but my thoughts are with the Morbi victims. I have never experienced such pain in my life. On the one hand, there is a heart that is in pain. And on the other hand, the path to duty," said PM Modi.

Nearly 141 people have lost their lives due to the collapse of a British-era bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that the rescue and relief operations have been ongoing since yesterday, and the Centre is offering all assistance to the state.

PM Modi said that while he was distressed, but had to follow the path of duty. "I'm in Ekta Nagar, but my thoughts are with the Morbi victims. I have never experienced such pain in my life. On the one hand, there is a heart that is in pain. And on the other hand, the path to duty," PM Modi said while addressing people at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia, where he paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He continued, "I extend my condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. The government is with bereaved families in every way it can during this difficult time."

The prime minister also announced the formation of a committee to investigate the accident. In an appeal to the people to unite during this tragic time, he said we should be inspired by Sardar Patel, who carried out his work despite challenges from all sides.

The Prime Minister also said that authorities are on high alert, even in the hospital where the injured are treated. "Priority is being given to ensuring that people face the fewest problems," he explained.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Nearly 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped, sending them crashing into the below river. Many people were performing Chhath puja rituals on the 150-year-old bridge, located 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

