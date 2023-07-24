Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition

    Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the alarming video originating from the northeastern state. On the other hand, the central government has consistently maintained its readiness to engage in talks about the sensitive matter.

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Amidst the uproar from the Opposition regarding the distressing video depicting a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (July 24) expressed his willingness for a discussion and questioned why the Opposition is not cooperating.

    Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the alarming video originating from the northeastern state. On the other hand, the central government has consistently maintained its readiness to engage in talks about the sensitive matter. In a previous session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also affirmed in Lok Sabha that the centre is prepared to address the issue.

    During a concise speech in Lok Sabha, the Union home minister appealed to Opposition leaders to permit a debate on the Manipur issue, emphasizing the significance of revealing the truth.

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court puts ASI survey on hold till July 26; check details

    Shah made these remarks after the House faced three adjournments due to the heated discussions surrounding the Manipur situation. When the House reconvened at 2.30 pm, the Home Minister acknowledged that MPs from all political parties desired a discussion on the matter. Despite this, the protest by Opposition MPs persisted, leading Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

    During the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, a significant number of Opposition MPs, around 15 in total, submitted adjournment notices, demanding a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state. Ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in the loss of over a hundred lives in recent months. While the centre agreed to address the matter, chaos ensued due to a technicality.

    The Opposition MPs insisted on discussing the issue under Rule 267, which entails the suspension of all House business to focus on a specific matter. However, the Centre was only prepared for a discussion under Rule 176, which allows for a short duration discussion.

    Rajendra Gudha vs Ashok Gehlot: Explosive 'Red Diary' rocks Rajasthan assembly

    In response to the Opposition's concerns about the sexual assault of women in Manipur, the ruling BJP countered by emphasizing the necessity to address atrocities against women across all states, including those under Opposition rule such as Rajasthan and West Bengal.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor 

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line vkp

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court puts ASI survey on hold till July 26; check details AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court puts ASI survey on hold till July 26; check details

    Now Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years AJR

    Now, Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government vkp

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain osf

    Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

    Idli Sambar to Chole Bhature: 6 popular street foods across India vma

    Idli Sambar to Chole Bhature: 6 popular street foods across India

    7 tips to improve time management skills RBA EAI

    7 tips to improve time management skills

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success ADC

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON MSW

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon