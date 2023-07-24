Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the alarming video originating from the northeastern state. On the other hand, the central government has consistently maintained its readiness to engage in talks about the sensitive matter.

Amidst the uproar from the Opposition regarding the distressing video depicting a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (July 24) expressed his willingness for a discussion and questioned why the Opposition is not cooperating.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the alarming video originating from the northeastern state. On the other hand, the central government has consistently maintained its readiness to engage in talks about the sensitive matter. In a previous session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also affirmed in Lok Sabha that the centre is prepared to address the issue.

During a concise speech in Lok Sabha, the Union home minister appealed to Opposition leaders to permit a debate on the Manipur issue, emphasizing the significance of revealing the truth.

Shah made these remarks after the House faced three adjournments due to the heated discussions surrounding the Manipur situation. When the House reconvened at 2.30 pm, the Home Minister acknowledged that MPs from all political parties desired a discussion on the matter. Despite this, the protest by Opposition MPs persisted, leading Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

During the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, a significant number of Opposition MPs, around 15 in total, submitted adjournment notices, demanding a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state. Ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in the loss of over a hundred lives in recent months. While the centre agreed to address the matter, chaos ensued due to a technicality.

The Opposition MPs insisted on discussing the issue under Rule 267, which entails the suspension of all House business to focus on a specific matter. However, the Centre was only prepared for a discussion under Rule 176, which allows for a short duration discussion.

In response to the Opposition's concerns about the sexual assault of women in Manipur, the ruling BJP countered by emphasizing the necessity to address atrocities against women across all states, including those under Opposition rule such as Rajasthan and West Bengal.