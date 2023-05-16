Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on THIS date!

    Kerala typically experiences the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1, with a standard variation of roughly 7 days. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that  Kerala will experience a small delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon. It did add, though, that no heatwave conditions are anticipated for the following week. 

    "This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement.

    The IMD has also predicted a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala till May 20. 

    Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD, Delhi said, "Heatwave conditions in the first half of May were less severe due to Western disturbances that affected parts of northwest India. As the next western disturbance is approaching northwest India, for the next 7 days, we are not expecting heatwave conditions there. But the temperature will be higher, up to 40°C."

    Meanwhile, the weather department earlier today issued a high-temperature warning in 8 districts of Kerala. On Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to soar as high as 37°C in the districts of Kozhikode and Palakkad. 

    While temperatures may get to 35°C in Kannur, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, they may also reach 36°C in Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Kollam districts. These temperatures are 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above average. These districts are under a yellow alert.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
