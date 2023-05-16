Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal: Five killed, seven injured in massive explosion at illegal firecracker unit

    State Environment Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia confirmed the explosion and condoled the death of the victims of the blast. He said that the government would take steps to give succor to people affected.

    West Bengal: Five killed, seven injured in massive explosion at illegal firecracker unit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Officials on Tuesday (May 16) said that an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal killed five people and injured seven others.

    State Environment Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia confirmed the explosion and condoled the death of the victims of the blast. He said that the government would take steps to give succor to people affected.

    "We appeal to people to inform us of any illegal firecracker factories that they know of in their area... we will take strong steps against such units," he said.

    The impact of the explosion "was so massive" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said.

    Officials had earlier placed the number of deaths at three. However, as more succumbed to injuries the figures were updated.

    "It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway," the police officer added. Villagers told PTI that the entire house looked like a "war zone".

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Southern Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details anr

    Kerala: Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details

    Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood' AJR

    'Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood'

    Kerala's Kadampuzha Temple sets up centre for free dialysis treatment; CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates to state anr

    Kerala's Kadampuzha Temple sets up centre for free dialysis treatment; CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates to state

    Delhi Police to patrol Metro coaches following row over objectionable videos; check details AJR

    Delhi Police to patrol Metro coaches following row over objectionable videos; check details

    Marking 9 years of Modi government PM likely to inaugurate new Parliament later this month gcw

    Marking 9 years of Modi government: PM likely to inaugurate new Parliament later this month

    Recent Stories

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023 Haryana Board announces results Know how to check your marks gcw

    HBSE Class 10th Results 2023: Haryana Board announces results; Know how to check your marks

    Kerala: Southern Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details anr

    Kerala: Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details

    Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood' AJR

    'Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood'

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Dinesh Karthik - Who survived RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore fitness coach Basu Shanker sir 'crave test'?-ayh

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Dinesh Karthik - Who survived RCB fitness coach Basu sir's 'crave test'?

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon