The southwest monsoon has entered the Bay of Bengal, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, and is expected to advance further in the next 3-4 days. Kerala is likely to receive the monsoon on May 27.

New Delhi, May 14: The southwest monsoon, the lifeline of India's agricultural activities, entered the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and some parts of the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall in the Nicobar Islands over the past two days.

Over the past two days, wind speeds increased in the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands, reaching 20 knots at altitudes of 1.5 km above sea level.

The IMD also stated that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance into the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, most parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea, and some parts of the central Bay of Bengal in the next 3-4 days.

The monsoon, which typically enters Kerala on June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8, is expected to arrive in Kerala on May 27 this year. This is the first time in 16 years that the monsoon has arrived so early.

5.4 Million Indians Displaced by Disasters in 2024

New Delhi: A report states that 5.4 million people were displaced in India last year due to floods, storms, and other natural disasters. This is the highest number in the past 12 years.

The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) released the report, which states that two-thirds of the displacement incidents were caused by floods. In Assam, 2.5 million people were displaced due to floods last year. Over 1 million people were displaced in Odisha and West Bengal due to Cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Gulab displaced 208,000 in West Bengal and 338,000 in Assam. Heavy rainfall and landslides displaced 315,000 people in Tripura. 1,700 people were displaced due to violence in Manipur. Storms displaced 1.6 million people.

The report attributes climate change, deforestation, improper management of reservoirs, and landslides as the causes of these disasters.