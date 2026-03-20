Lawyers at Karkardooma Court will suspend work on Friday, protesting alleged Delhi Police inaction. The Shahdara Bar Association's call follows an assault on advocate Sanjeev Chaudhary and a separate firing case involving another lawyer.

The Lawyers' Body at Karkardooma Court has called for a suspension of work on Friday. They will suspend the work in protest of alleged inaction of Delhi Police in a case of assault upon an advocate in Gazipur Police station area. The body also said that police officials won't be allowed to enter the court premises.

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After holding a meeting of the Executive Committee on Thursday, Shahdara Bar Association (SBA) issued a notice and called for a suspension of work on Friday as a symbol of protest.

Grievances Against Delhi Police

It is mentioned in the notice that an advocate, identified as Sanjeev Chaudhary, was brutally attacked and robbed in Gazipur Police station area. An FIR has been lodged but no further action has been taken.

It is also said that executive of Bar also met the Station House Officer (SHO) Gazipur, asking him to take action.

Further, the lawyers body has claimed that police have not arrested all accused persons in a case of firing upon an advocate in Mayur Vihar area.

Advocate Narveer Dabas, Secretary, SBA, said that advocate Sanjeev Chaudhary was attacked and robbed. Photographs of assailants and registration number of their car were provided to Delhi police.