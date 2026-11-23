The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Punjab AAP MLAs Amandeep Kaur Arora and Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, along with eight others, as part of an investigation into a money laundering case involving alleged fraudulent property deals.

Money Laundering Case: ED Summons Two Punjab AAP MLAs and 10 Others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab's two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, Amandeep Kaur Arora and Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, among 10 individuals, including some government officials, in connection with an ongoing money laundering case linked to an alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government and other properties, officials said on Monday. All 10 persons have been summoned on different dates and asked to appear before the investigators at ED's zonal office as part of the investigation in the case linked to Amandeep, MLA from Moga Assembly constituency.

Details of the Investigation

Lakhwinder Singh, partner and director of Aashirwaad Hospital and De-addiction Centre, has been asked to appear on November 23. He is alleged of his involvement in management of the hospital, unaccounted cash collections, financial transactions and procurement and dispensing of psychotropic medicines. However, Amandeep has been asked to appear on November 26. She is accused of alleged principal beneficiary of fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government, Municipal Corporation, market committee and Church Trust properties through relatives and associates.

Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, MLA from Dharamkot Assembly constituency, has been asked to appear at the ED office on November 27 on charges of alleged beneficial interest in approximately two–three acres of land at Baggipura in Ludhiana district of Punjab and involvement in irregularities concerning crematorium land compensation at Dharamkot.

Summons Issued to Associates and Officials

Amandeep's husband, father, brother and maternal uncle have also been summoned in the case. Amandeep's husband, Rakesh Arora has been summoned on November 25 for his alleged involvement in fraudulent property transactions, handling of unaccounted funds and financial affairs of Aashirwaad Hospital. Jaspal Singh, father of Amandeep, has been summoned on November 27 for allegedly holding seven marlas of Punjab government land at Civil Lines in Moga, on behalf of the MLA and her husband. Amandeep's brother Valjinder Singh has been asked to depose before the investigators on November 30 for his alleged involvement in benami property transactions, handling of cash and acquisition of Market Committee land. Harminder Singh, maternal uncle of Amandeep, has been summoned on December 2 for allegedly acting as benamidar in the acquisition of Market Committee land and facilitating payments towards other properties.

Among the officials summoned are Patwari Nirvair Singh; former Moga District Revenue Officer Gurdev Singh Dham, and former Moga Tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill. Nirwan has been summoned for his alleged involvement in manipulation of revenue records, fraudulent mutations, property transfers and withdrawal of compensation funds. Gurdev is accused of alleged irregularities in assessment and disbursement of compensation under NH-754A, including compensation of approximately Rs 1 crore. Lakhwinder is alleged of his involvement in registration of sale deeds concerning government, Municipal Corporation and Church Trust lands despite judicial orders and objections.