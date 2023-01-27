Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case that involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On November 15, 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez was granted regular bail in the case. Fernandez was not arrested in the case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday (January 27) granted permission for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30, to attend the PepsiCo India conference.

This development comes after the actor moved an application in a Delhi court stating that she has been invited to attend the event in Dubai as a star performer for a concert that is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 29.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malick who had earlier posted the matter for Friday after the ED sought time to file a detailed reply to her application, gave the final court order on Friday.

During the court hearing, Fernandez's lawyer argued that the actor needed to travel to Dubai as she was under a contractual obligation and could be sued over her absence at the event. The actor's lawyer also told the Patiala House Court that she has also been nominated for the Oscars recently which is a matter of pride for the country.

In December last year, the Bollywood actor had moved a similar plea seeking permission to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain, but withdrew it as the court wasn't willing to allow her to travel abroad.

The Delhi court had also granted exemption from personal appearance to the Bollywood actor for one day in the money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was scheduled to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, adjourned the matter for February 15.