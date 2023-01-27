Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case that involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On November 15, 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez was granted regular bail in the case. Fernandez was not arrested in the case.

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday (January 27) granted permission for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30, to attend the PepsiCo India conference.

    This development comes after the actor moved an application in a Delhi court stating that she has been invited to attend the event in Dubai as a star performer for a concert that is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 29.

    Also read: Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30

    The bollywood actor is one of the accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case that involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On November 15, 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez was granted regular bail in the case. Fernandez was not arrested in the case.

    Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malick who had earlier posted the matter for Friday after the ED sought time to file a detailed reply to her application, gave the final court order on Friday.

    During the court hearing, Fernandez's lawyer argued that the actor needed to travel to Dubai as she was under a contractual obligation and could be sued over her absence at the event. The actor's lawyer also told the Patiala House Court that she has also been nominated for the Oscars recently which is a matter of pride for the country.

    Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi at students' meet

    In December last year, the Bollywood actor had moved a similar plea seeking permission to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain, but withdrew it as the court wasn't willing to allow her to travel abroad.

    The Delhi court had also granted exemption from personal appearance to the Bollywood actor for one day in the money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was scheduled to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, adjourned the matter for February 15.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered - adt

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered

    Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30 AJR

    Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30

    Violation of IWT provisions: India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact - adt

    'Violation of IWT provisions': India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi's at students' meet AJR

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi at students' meet

    Delhi HC issues guidelines for rape victims' medical examination in cases where pregnancy exceeds 24 weeks AJR

    Delhi HC issues guidelines for rape victims' medical examination in cases where pregnancy exceeds 24 weeks

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting' vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered - adt

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered

    tennis Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true snt

    Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    Hockey World Cup 2023: We will be reviewing my contract with Team India - Graham Reid-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'We will be reviewing my contract with Team India' - Graham Reid

    Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30 AJR

    Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon