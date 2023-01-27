Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30

    On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

    Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Friday (January 27) adjourned Shankar Mishra's, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, petition seeking bail to January 30. The accused had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

    The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present. The complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea. The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

    Also read: Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    Earlier this month, Air India banned Shankar Mishra from the airline for four months. The airline had also submitted an internal report in connection with the urination case, which took many surprising twists and turns as now the case rests with the court.

    On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

    Also read: 'Knee jerk': Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India 'pee-gate' case

    The victim immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

    On January 4, the police registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Violation of IWT provisions: India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact - adt

    'Violation of IWT provisions': India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi's at students' meet AJR

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi at students' meet

    Delhi HC issues guidelines for rape victims' medical examination in cases where pregnancy exceeds 24 weeks AJR

    Delhi HC issues guidelines for rape victims' medical examination in cases where pregnancy exceeds 24 weeks

    Aditya-L1: India's first mission to study the sun likely to launch in June; primary payload handed to ISRO - adt

    Aditya-L1: India's first mission to study the sun likely to launch in June; primary payload handed to ISRO

    PM Modi thanks Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing Republic Day 2023 celebration AJR

    PM Modi thanks Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing Republic Day 2023 celebration

    Recent Stories

    football Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico Madrid Karim Benzema gives ultimate response snt

    Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India training?-ayh

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    Violation of IWT provisions: India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact - adt

    'Violation of IWT provisions': India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact

    Kangana Ranaut slams SRK starrer Pathaan, claims, 'Tum khelo to game hai' vma

    Kangana Ranaut slams SRK starrer Pathaan, claims, 'Tum khelo to game hai'

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi's at students' meet AJR

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi at students' meet

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon