Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail request till January 30

On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

A Delhi court on Friday (January 27) adjourned Shankar Mishra's, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, petition seeking bail to January 30. The accused had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present. The complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea. The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Also read: Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

Earlier this month, Air India banned Shankar Mishra from the airline for four months. The airline had also submitted an internal report in connection with the urination case, which took many surprising twists and turns as now the case rests with the court.

On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

Also read: 'Knee jerk': Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India 'pee-gate' case

The victim immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

On January 4, the police registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.