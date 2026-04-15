MP CM Mohan Yadav directed officials to provide affordable electricity to farmers, emphasizing solar pump adoption and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. He set a target to connect over two lakh farmers with solar pumps within the current financial year.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held a review meeting of ongoing schemes under the New and Renewable Energy Department at the state secretariat and issued directives to provide affordable electricity to farmers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Yadav said that ensuring uninterrupted and affordable electricity for farmers is a top priority of the state government and ready to provide all necessary support to achieve the goal. "Affordable power will enable farmers to increase production and contribute more effectively to the state's development," he said.

Empowering Farmers as Energy Producers

The Chief Minister also emphasised that farmers should be encouraged to become energy producers themselves to meet their energy needs. He called for connecting farmers with green energy production, noting that making them self-reliant in energy will significantly improve their standard of living.

He further directed that farmers should be encouraged to adopt solar pumps, with full support and guidance provided to those willing to participate. The CM instructed officials to work with dedication and focus to provide affordable electricity to both farmers and citizens, stressing accelerating solar pump adoption and the progress of the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojana.

Ambitious Solar Pump Target Set

The MP Chief Minister set a target to connect over two lakh farmers with solar pumps by the end of the current financial year. He also directed the department to review and enhance annual targets in line with emerging needs to maximise benefits within a shorter timeframe. He stressed time-bound implementation of schemes to ensure faster and better outcomes.

Urban Bodies and Rooftop Solar Schemes

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also highlighted the potential of urban local bodies to generate revenue through waste management and accelerating progress under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar (Rooftop) Scheme. He directed that a one-day orientation programme be organised in Bhopal for elected representatives and officials of urban bodies to train them in these initiatives, ensuring they get sufficient time for implementation.

Review of Morena Power Park Project

Reviewing the progress of the proposed 2,000 MW (2 GW) Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Morena, being developed in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, the Chief Minister directed that the state's energy interests be given due priority. Officials informed that coordination is underway with Uttar Pradesh authorities regarding green energy supply arrangements.