Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 4,500 crore investment to upgrade Mohali's Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL). The plan includes a new training centre, a commercial production unit, and a world-class R&D facility.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that an investment of Rs 4,500 crore would be allocated for the upgrade of the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to upgrade it and establish a high-quality semiconductor training centre, a strong commercial production unit, and a world-class Research and Development facility under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday received Ashwini Vaishnaw at Chandigarh railway station. Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali is a facility that the country takes pride in. The Prime Minister has decided to upgrade it and establish a high-quality semiconductor training centre, a strong commercial production unit, and a world-class R&D facility under the India Semiconductor Mission. An investment of Rs 4,500 crore will be allocated for the upgrade of SCL Mohali. Its modernisation will occur through several initiatives."

Modernisation and Production Boost

He further said that there would be process modernisation, new tools would be brought here, and production level would be increased 100 times. He said that modernisation of SCL will include strategic requirements in the country, requirements of the students, requirements of researchers, chips, and fabrication.

"Additionally, a large-scale training facility will be built. This will make a substantial contribution to India's rapidly expanding semiconductor sector, an industry that PM Modi has prioritised and has helped realise the country's 60-year-long aspiration. SCL Mohali will play a key role in this," he said.

SCL to Remain Key Government R&D Organisation

He further said that a detailed discussion was held with the SCL team. "The entire team has been told very clearly: SCL will remain a government organisation, a major R&D organisation that will play a significant role in India's semiconductor journey in the future," he further said.

Driving India's Semiconductor Ambitions

He further said that PM Modi's vision is far-reaching. "The entire world believes that India would emerge as a major semiconductor hub. Semiconductors play a major role in modern technology ecosystems, powering critical systems in healthcare, communications, transport, defence, and space.

In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has already begun work on the next phase of India's semiconductor programme, Semicon 2.0, and is currently holding internal discussions and with various line ministries to finalise its contours. (ANI)