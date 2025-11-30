Jairam Ramesh hit out at PM Modi and Amit Shah, alleging the 'Modi-Shah duo' is engaged in 'vendetta politics' and harassment against the Congress leadership following a new FIR by Delhi Police in the National Herald money laundering case.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the "Modi-Shah duo" of pursuing a campaign of harassment and intimidation against the top leadership of the Congress party following the filing of a fresh FIR in the National Herald money laundering case.

In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that PM Modi and Shah were engaged in a "mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta" against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, following the registration of the new FIR by Delhi Police earlier in the day. "The Modi-Shah duo is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta against the top leadership of the INC. Those who threaten are themselves insecure and afraid," Ramesh said in his post.

Details on New FIR and Court Proceedings

Earlier today, the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a new FIR in the National Herald money laundering case, which included six names, in addition to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It was registered after the ED headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

The Rajya Sabha MP further slammed the National Herald matter as "bogus". "The National Herald matter is a completely bogus case. Justice will ultimately triumph. Satyameva Jayate," Ramesh added.

Court Adjourns Order on ED Chargesheet

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi again adjourned the decision on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case. The chargesheet names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald. The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 16.

The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to AJL. (ANI)