BJP MP Jagdambika Pal lauded PM Narendra Modi's 12 years in office as unprecedented, citing India's economic growth, infrastructure marvels like the Chenab Bridge, and successful welfare schemes that have benefited crores of people.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office, describing his contributions to the nation as unprecedented.

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Speaking to ANI, Pal said that while citizens across the country were extending their wishes for the Prime Minister's continued success and long life, it was also important to reflect on India's progress over the past 12 years. Recalling key milestones of the Modi government, he said India had emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, while landmark infrastructure projects such as the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres, showcased the country's engineering capabilities. He also cited India's successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole and the country's status as one of the fastest-growing major economies despite global challenges.

Focus on Public Welfare and Development

Describing the 12-year period as focused on public welfare, national development and trust-building, Pal highlighted major welfare schemes implemented during this time He said over 4 crore families were provided permanent housing under the PM Awas Yojana, while more than 10.5 crore women received LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme. He further noted that 12 crore households were provided with toilets to eliminate open defecation, and 9 crore people benefited from Ayushman Bharat health coverage. Pal also said skill development training had been extended to 2 crore youth, while initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi were empowering women across the country. He added that nearly 2.2 lakh startups had been supported, and farmers were receiving ₹6,000 annually under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Global Leadership and Stability

"Comparing these 12 years globally, while leaders like Donald Trump in America or situations in Iran, Israel, Russia, and Ukraine show conflict, India remains peaceful and stable even amidst global challenges. This reflects Narendra Modi's leadership, and we congratulate him, said Jagdambika.

Amit Shah Congratulates PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic milestone of completing 12 years in office. In a post on X, Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister and described the past 12 years as a period marked by the strengthening of India's self-respect, a cultural renaissance, and sustained efforts to free the nation from a colonial mindset. (ANI)