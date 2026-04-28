AAP's Atishi accuses BJP of failing to deliver its 'Modi ki guarantee' of Rs 2,500 for Delhi women. She says the deadline has passed and also alleges the BJP is troubling women by shutting down Mohalla Clinics and changing transport benefits.

Atishi on Unfulfilled 'Modi ki Guarantee'

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to fulfil its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi. She said that the 'Modi ki guarantee' made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains unimplemented even a year after the announced deadline.

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Addressing the press conference in the national capital, Atishi said, "In January 2025, ahead of Delhi elections, PM Narendra Modi had promised that on 8th March 2025, every woman in Delhi will get Rs 2500 in her account. He had said it is 'Modi ki guarantee'...Modi ji, even 8th March 2026 has gone by now, but the women of Delhi didn't get even 25 paise in their accounts. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta goes to campaign in West Bengal for elections. There, she says that money would be given to the women of Bengal. She deceived the women of Delhi and got their votes on a false promise, but the women of Delhi are still asking her when they will get the Rs 2500."

BJP Accused of Curtailing Public Services

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of troubling women in Delhi by curtailing access to public services, alleging closure of several Mohalla Clinics and changes in transport benefits. "BJP left no stone unturned in troubling the women of Delhi. Women who could travel in DTC comfortably because they would have got free tickets are now queuing up for the Pink Card. Women who received free medicines in Mohalla Clinic and got free medical treatment there are now going from pillar to post because the BJP shut down 100-150 Mohalla Clinics. They are about to shut down the remaining ones, too. So, in the 1-day session, we have just one question for the BJP - when will the Rs 2500 come?" she said.